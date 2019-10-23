School District Implementing New Measures After Gunfire Outside Football Game

New safety measures will be in place for Toledo high school football games this weekend.

Toledo Public Schools officials unveiled a host of new rules to prevent the violence that happened outside last week’s Woodward-Rogers game.

From now on, football games will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and only students who attend the participating schools will be allowed in the stadium.

Those students will also have to abide by the Toledo schools’ dress code.

Non-students will be asked to show ID at the gate and everyone’s bags will be subject to searches