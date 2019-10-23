Local News WFIN Top Story 

School District Implementing New Measures After Gunfire Outside Football Game

WFIN

New safety measures will be in place for Toledo high school football games this weekend.

Toledo Public Schools officials unveiled a host of new rules to prevent the violence that happened outside last week’s Woodward-Rogers game.

From now on, football games will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and only students who attend the participating schools will be allowed in the stadium.

Those students will also have to abide by the Toledo schools’ dress code.

Non-students will be asked to show ID at the gate and everyone’s bags will be subject to searches