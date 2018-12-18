Community Events for Tuesday, December 18

Bazaar Days Craft & Bake Sale through Christmas Eve, 10am-5pm each day at Birchaven Village. Handcrafted gift items, decor & ornaments, candy, cookie mixes, more. Proceeds benefit the Birchaven activities program.

(419-424-3000)

Blood Donor Drive Today, Noon-5pm at Findlay Evangelical Free Church (Heatherwood Dr). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blanchard Valley Center needs volunteer coaches for its Special Olympics sports programs including volleyball, basketball and pep club. Call for more info or to volunteer.

(419-422-6387)

Dance Party on Saturday, December 29, 7-11pm at the Findlay Moose Lodge (W Main-Cross). Cost $10/person.

(No contact number)

“Noon Year’s Eve” Family Party at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library on Monday, December 31, 11:30am-12:30pm. Free.

(419-422-1712)

Fire & Ice Gala to benefit Camp Fire Northwest Ohio on Saturday, January 26, 7am at the Hancock Hotel, downtown Findlay. For info and tickets: www.CampFireNWOhio.com

(No contact number)