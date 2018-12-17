2018 Year In Review: Findlay Hosts Miracle League All-Star Game

12/26/18 – 5:30 A.M.

Our look back at 2018 continues today with one of the most uplifting moments of the year. Findlay played host to the first ever Miracle League All-Star game. Speaking in May, Miracle League of Findlay vice president Brad Koller explained the September 14 event would bring hundreds of people to the city

Miracle League is an organization dedicated to helping children with disabilities learn to play baseball. The Findlay Miracle League plays on a field at the Marathon Diamonds on Findlays north side.

The Miracle League of Findlay made improvements to the facility in preparation for the all-star game.