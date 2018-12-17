Cancer Patient Services Looking For Donations

12/17/18 – 6:31 P.M.

Cancer Patient Services is asking you to help out those going through cancer treatment by donating this holiday season. The agency is seeking gas cards, grocery store cards, and stockings filled with toys. They are also encouraging people to adopt families. These families include single mothers with young children, as well as seniors, some of whom are struggling financially.

The agencys general wish list includes Ensure or Boost drinks, adult-sized pull-ups or briefs, and disposable gloves.