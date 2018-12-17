Fire Protection Association Offers Advice To Avoid Holiday Fires

12/17 – 5:17 P.M.

Fires can be especially dangerous this time of year because of added distractions. Lisa Braxton from the National Fire Protection Association joined us on 1330 WFIN and said there is plenty to keep your mind off of safety.

Braxton added that another danger is decorations.

Braxton said that you carefully plan your decorations to avoid causing a fire. You can get helpful tips and find more information at nfpa.org/WinterHolidaySafety