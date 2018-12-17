Automation And Technology Has Pros And Cons On Future Workforce

12/17/18 – 4:57 P.M.

The Findlay Rotary Club got to learn about workforce automation during their Monday meeting. Director of the Governors Office of Workforce Development Ryan Burgess said there are pros and cons for workforce automation.

Ryan Burgess

He said that his office is keeping an eye on this process because Ohio is at the epicenter for robotics and automation. He added that businesses should pay attention to how technological advances affect the workforce.

Ryan Burgess

Burgess added that there is also pressure on educational institutions and workforce development agenciesto make sure people are prepared to see more robotics in the workplace. He explained that technological advances in automation force workers to practice lifelonglearning