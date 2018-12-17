Findlay Firefighters Battle West Hobart Avenue Blaze

12/17/18 – 12:10 A.M.

Findlay firefighters battled a house fire on the city’s south side this morning. The fire department responded to a home in the 600 block of West Hobart Avenue around 10:50 a.m.

Fire Chief Josh Eberle says the fire started in an addition on the back of the home and made its way into the attic. One person was home at the time. He got out of the house safely and went to Blanchard Valley Hospital as a precaution.

So far there’s no word on what caused the blaze.