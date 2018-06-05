Community Events for Tuesday, June 5

Blood Donation Drive Today, Noon-6pm at the Continental American Legion. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

“My Favorite Doll Show & Tell” Victorian Tea on Saturday at the Grammes-Brown House, Tiffin. The program will feature a guest expert from the Enchanted Moment Doll Museum. RSVP required, sponsored by the Tiffin Historic Trust.

(419-448-8312)

2nd annual Arlington Village Festival Motorcycle Run on Saturday. Registration at Jac & Dos Arlington, 9am. First bike out at 11am. Dinner & music after from 5-9pm. Cost $20/single, $25/double. Proceeds to benefit the Adopt-A-Door Project in the Hancock County schools.

(No contact number)

The 29th Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic will be held Monday, June 11 at the Findlay Country Club. Grounds pass admission (including lunch) is $10, call for tickets. Proceeds benefit Bridge Hospice, the BVHS Center for Simulation & Clinical Excellence and the Julie Cole Junior Golf Fund.

(419-423-5457)

Marcus Landin Memorial Benefit on Saturday, June 16 at Four Seasons Park, Kalida. 5K Run/Walk at 8am, Chicken BBQ (11am-1pm), Silent Auction, more. Call for BBQ tickets.

(419-234-8672)

7th annual Golf For Kids’ Sake to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa. Shotgun start at 1pm. For info or to register: www.BBBSwco.com

(419-222-8500)

12th annual Car Show & Chicken BBQ on Saturday, July 7 at County Line Church (N Hardin Rd), Harrod. Registration 11am, awards at 3pm. Entry fee $10. BBQ 11am-2pm, $8 in advance (call for tickets). For info: www.CountyLikeCOB.com

(419-649-5364)