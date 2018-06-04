Findlay Woman Hurt After Being Struck By Car

06/04/18 – 6:57 P.M.

A Findlay woman is in the hospital after being hit by a car in Findlay today. Findlay Police report that 61-year-old Amy Mueller entered the crosswalk at the Meijer Drive and Bright Road intersection around 1 p.m. 61-year-old Micahel France of Findlay failed to yield to Mueller and hit her with his car.

Hanco EMS took Mueller to Blanchard Valley Hospital with unknown injuries. Officers cited France for failure to yield to a pedestrian.