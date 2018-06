06/04/18 – 6:47 P.M.

The YMCA’s 5th Annual Glow Run is coming up in the middle of this month. Findlay YMCA’s Jennifer Treece explained that the run is open to everyone.

Jennifer Treece

Treece explained that the race will start at 9 p.m. on June 15 at the YMCA. registration is $25 and can be done online at findlayymca.org

The race supports YMCA programs.