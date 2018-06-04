State Highway Patrol Offers Safety Advice For Teen Drivers

06/04/18 – 5:27 P.M.

Schools out which means teens will be out on the roads more often. Lt. Matt Crow of the State Highway Patrol Findlay Post said that distracted driving is the main concern they have when it comes to teen drivers.

Matt Crow

He said that there are also physical distractions such as messing with phones, radios, and GPS devices. Crow explained that everyone, and especially teens, needs to make sure that they are ready to drive before they get on the road.

Crow added that parents can help to make sure their kids are ready to drive. Parents can ride with their children.

Matt Crow

Crow explained that this will help reinforce positive driving habits and promote defensive driving.