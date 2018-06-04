Phone Scam Targets North Baltimore Residents

6/4/18 – 8:22 A.M.

A phone scam targeted North Baltimore residents last week. The North Baltimore Police Department says someone is calling people in the village and claiming to represent the “Police Support Foundation.” They then ask you to donate money to the phony organization.

The North Baltimore Police Department says they are not currently requesting public donations. If you have questions about the legitimacy of an organization asking for funds, you should call 419-257-2181.

MORE: The Courier