Community Meetings Scheduled In Pandora To Discuss Potential Utility Rate Hikes

6/4/18 – 7:48 A.M.

Pandora is holding a meeting later this week for residents to learn more about potential utility rate hikes. The meeting is set for Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Arthur-Lugibihl Community Center on North Jefferson Street. Officials will hold a second meeting next Monday at 1 p.m. in the same location.

An analysis has shown Pandora isn’t collecting enough money to cover current operation and maintenance costs as well as debt service costs for the village’s water system. Current rates are also not enough to pay for improvements to the system.

MORE: Putnam County Sentinel