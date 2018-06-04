Valfilm Facing Fines For Alleged Safety Violations

6/4/18 – 7:38 A.M.

Valfilm is facing near $20,000 in fines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for alleged safety violations at its Findlay plant. OSHA says the fines stem from the partial amputation of three fingers on an employee’s hand in March.

An investigation shows the machinery involved in the incident didn’t have adequate guarding. The OSHA report also says Valfilm did not make the Hepatitis B vaccine or a post-exposure follow-up available to an employee who recovered the worker’s fingers from the machine.

