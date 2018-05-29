Community Events for Tuesday, May 29

Blood Donation Drives on Thursday, Noon-6pm at the Ottoville Parish Hall and 12:30-5:30pm at Pandora United Methodist Church. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Donations are being accepted through Friday for the YES Campaign (Youth Elect Service) sponsored by the Catholic parishes of Putnam County. Home improvement supplies to help complete service projects and food and refreshments for youth and adult volunteers are needed. Call for info.

(419-303-5476)

Blood Donation Drive on Friday, Noon-6pm at the Hancock County Red Cross office (Fair St). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Dinner & Gospel Sing on Saturday at South Side Restaurant (S Main St). Dinner at 5pm, Music at 6pm featuring One Voice, Chris Baldwin & Ed Ewing.

(419-934-5456)

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library SummerREAD kickoff event on Monday, June 4 with activities and entertainment for kids and families. For details on SummerREAD events: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

Library Fun Day to kick off the summer program at the Bluffton Public Library on Monday, June 4. Truck and vehicle displays, live animals, entertainment, information on the summer reading challenge and other programs, more. Free.

(419-358-5016)

Blood Donation Drive on Monday, June 4, 1-6pm at St. John Lutheran Church (Tiffin Ave). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Tuesday, June 5, Noon-6pm at the Continental American Legion. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

“My Favorite Doll Show & Tell” Victorian Tea on Saturday, June 9 at the Grammes-Brown House, Tiffin. The program will feature a guest expert from the Enchanted Moment Doll Museum. RSVP required, sponsored by the Tiffin Historic Trust.

(419-448-8312)

The 29th Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic will be held Monday, June 11 at the Findlay Country Club. Grounds pass admission (including lunch) is $10, call for tickets. Proceeds benefit Bridge Hospice, the BVHS Center for Simulation & Clinical Excellence and the Julie Cole Junior Golf Fund.

(419-423-5457)

Marcus Landin Memorial Benefit on Saturday, June 16 at Four Seasons Park, Kalida. 5K Run/Walk at 8am, Chicken BBQ (11am-1pm), Silent Auction, more. Call for BBQ tickets.

(419-234-8672)

7th annual Golf For Kids’ Sake to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa. Shotgun start at 1pm. For info or to register: www.BBBSwco.com

(419-222-8500)