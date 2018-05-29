Findlay Memorial Day Speaker Offers Challenge To Local Residents

5/29/18 – 5:01 A.M.

Those in attendance at Findlay’s Memorial Day ceremony came away faced with a challenge. Connections Church senior pastor Jim Klausing asked, “Have you exercised the freedom to the extent that would make our fallen veterans proud?”

Klausing said that those being honored, “didn’t only lay down their lives for their friends and families, they laid down their lives for countrymen and women that they would never meet.”

During his speech, Klausing also said that he found it poignant that Memorial Day has become the unofficial kick-off of summer. He said, “Schools are out, barbecues are going, and even the swimming pools are becoming a popular destination once again. Summer is the season of freedom.”

