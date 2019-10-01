Community Events for Tuesday, October 1

The Arcadia United Methodist Church annual Apple Dumpling Sale is this month. Pre-orders are being taken for delivery this month. Call the church for info and to order.

(419-306-7325)

Blood Donation Drives Today, Noon-6pm at the Findlay Family Moose Center (W Main-Cross) and 2:30-7:30pm at Van Buren Elementary School. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive Tomorrow, 8am-1pm at Arlington High School. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Rehearsal for the Homecoming Performance of the McComb Community & Alumni Band will be held on Thursday, 7pm at the HS band room. A limited number of loaner instruments are available.

(419-293-3853 x307)

Pork Chop BBQ on Saturday, 5-6:30pm at Beech Grove Wesleyan Church, Carey. Cost $8, call for tickets.

(740-457-8914)

Dinner & Gospel Sing on Saturday at the South Side Restaurant (S Main St). Dinner at 5pm, music 6-8pm featuring the 4-4-1 Quartet, One Voice and Cornerstone Gospel.

(419-934-5456)

Fall Festival on Sunday, 2-4pm at the Bethel Family Life Center, Mt. Cory. Games, crafts, snacks, Touch-a-Truck, K9 demonstration, Romick Railway, silent auction, more. Presented by the Mount Cory and Pleasant View United Methodist Churches.

(No contact number)

Blood Donation Drive on Tuesday, October 8, 9am-2pm at Riverdale High School. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Tuesday, October 8, Noon-6pm at St. Mary’s Parish Life, Leipsic. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Dinner & Gospel Concert on Sunday, October 13 at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, North Baltimore. Dinner at 5pm, concert at 6pm featuring HeartSong and Peggy Hamilton.

(419-704-0242)

Blood Donation Drives on Tuesday, October 15, 1-7pm at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Arlington and Noon-5pm at Findlay Evangelical Free Church (Heatherwood Dr). Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Trick-or-Treat on Horseback Saturday & Sunday, October 19-20 & October 26-27, Noon-5pm at Project HOPE (TR215), Findlay. No experience necessary, guided horseback rides with activities and treats for children & adults of all ages. $10/Person, proceeds benefit their equine-based therapy and counseling program for those with emotional and behavioral challenges.

(No contact number)

10th annual Northwest Poker Run 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, October 27 at the Car-E-It, Ottawa. Registration at 1pm, race begins at 2pm. Proceeds benefit the NW Ohio Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey team. For details, call Northwest Physical Therapy.

(419-523-9003)

Fall Bazaar on Saturday, November 9, 9am-2:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church. Crafts, quilt drawing, door prizes, bake sale, cookie walk, homemade food, more. Proceeds support local and area charities.

(No contact number)