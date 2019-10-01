Bicyclist Issued Citation After Being Hit By Car In Findlay Intersection

A bicyclist was ticketed after being hit by a car in an intersection in Findlay.

It happened a little before 9 o’clock Monday night at the intersection of Howard Street and North Cory Street on the south end of the University of Findlay campus.

Police say Elijah Bustamante, 25, of Findlay, was riding his bike and failed to stop at the intersection and was struck by a car that had stopped at the intersection and proceeded to drive through it.

Police say Bustamante was issued a citation for disobeying a traffic control device.

He suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated by HANCO EMS.