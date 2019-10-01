October Starts Out Extremely Hot In Findlay, But Big Changes Are On The Way
Temperatures could reach a record high in Findlay on Tuesday, which is the first day of October.
The National Weather Service is predicting a high of 92, which would be a record.
Other meteorologists are predicting a high in the upper 80s to around 90.
Either way, it’s a very hot way to start off the month of October.
Wednesday is forecast to be another hot day with partly sunny skies and a high of 88.
Thursday’s high will be in the upper 70s, and by the time we reach Friday the high will be only around 60.