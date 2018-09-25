Community Events for Tuesday, September 25

Presentation on Human Trafficking Today, 6:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library’s Lindamood Room. Free, no registration required. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday, 10am-3pm at the offices of The Courier (W Sandusky St). Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Luncheon & Monthly Meeting of the Blanchard Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge Association on Thursday, 1pm at Kathy’s Korner, Arcadia. All veterans, family & friends welcome.

(419-435-3588)

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will host a Robotics Program for kids on Friday, 2pm in the Children’s Program Room. Free for grades 2-6. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

2nd annual Craft Sale on Saturday, 10am-5pm at the Putnam County YMCA, Ottawa. Baked goods, candles, ornaments, artwork, candles, more. Food available. Free admission.

(419-456-3495)

Developmental Screening for Preschoolers (Age 5 & Under) on Tuesday, October 2 at Blanchard Valley School. Screenings include hearing, vision, behavior, motor skills, problem-solving, more. Free, call for appointment time. Sponsored by Help Me Grow of Hancock County.

(419-422-8173)

“Harvesting Hope” – The American Cancer Society Relay for Life in downtown Fostoria will be held on Saturday, October 6, 1-10pm. For info or to register, visit: www.RelayForLife.org/Fostoria

(567-331-1248)

Dance Party on Saturday, October 6, 7-11pm at the Findlay Moose Center (W Main-Cross). Cover charge $10/person.

(419-348-5195)

The Toledo Symphony will perform a community concert on Friday, October 12, 7pm at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria. Tickets $10, available at the parish office.

(419-435-6692)

Harvest Bazaar on Saturday, October 13, 9am-2pm at Arcadia Trinity Lutheran Church (SR12). Crafts, baked goods, quilt raffle, more. Lunch available. Proceeds benefit local charities & church missions.

(419-894-6330)

Family Fun Fest on Saturday, October 20, 3-7pm at the Hancock County Fairgrounds. Kids’ activities, bounce houses, hayrides, pumpkin patch, silent auction, prizes, Harlan’s chicken BBQ, more. Pre-sale tickets $15/Adults, $10/Age 12 & Under (inlcudes meal). Sponsored by the Hancock County Citizens Sheriff’s Academy Alumni Association to support the Sheriff’s Office Training Facility.

(567-208-8529 or 419-424-7239)

Gospel Concert on Saturday, October 20 at The Lighthouse (US224W), featuring Jericho Road, Mercy River, The Morse Family & Bobby Jones Family. Food available at 5pm, music at 6pm. Free, offering taken.

(419-423-1725)

Designer Purse Bingo on Saturday, October 27 at the Findlay Elks at Northridge. Pre-party at 5pm, Bingo at 7pm. Cost $40, including appetizers, door prizes, more. Proceeds to benefit the Elks Building Fund. For info: www.FindlayElks.org

(No contact number)

Harvest Bazaar on Saturday, November 3, 9am-2:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church. Crafts, bake sale, quilt giveaway, silent auction, homemade food, more.

(419-348-8227 or 419-306-7325)

Gospel Concert on Saturday, November 17 at The Lighthouse (US224W), featuring Jim Boedicker, Living Water, Jamie Tolley & Olga Kipp. Food available at 5pm, music at 6pm. Free, offering taken.

(419-423-1725)