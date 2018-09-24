Flag City Honor Flight Taking Place Next Tuesday

09/24/18 – 5:49 P.M.

Flag City Honor Flight will be taking it’s second and final flight for 2018 next week. The flight will be next Tuesday. They are taking 79 veterans, including over 20 World War II veterans plus all of their guardians to Washington D.C. The veterans will get to visit war memorials and see the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The veterans will leave The Cube in Findlay at 4:30 a.m. with an escort by the Findlay Police, Hancock County Sheriff, and Legion Riders. They will eat breakfast and leave on a charter jet at 8 a.m.

They will return at around 9:45 p.m. with a welcome home ceremony.