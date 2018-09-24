Shareholders Of Marathon And Andeavor Approve Of Purchase Agreement

09/24/18 – 5:40 P.M.

Shareholders of both Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Andeavor voted in favor for Marathon to buy Andeavor. The deal is worth $23.3 billion. Marathon Petroleum shareholders approved the issuance of shares of Marathon Petroleum common stock. Andeavor shareholders approved the adoption of the previously announced agreement and purchase plan.

The deal is expected to close on October 1. It will form the largest refiner in the United States and the fifth largest worldwide.