09/24/18 – 5:33 P.M.

The Habitat for Humanity of Findlay/Hancock County is partnering with a local company for a build. Thrivent Financial is joining Habitat for Building on Faith 2018. Employees and volunteers will work alongside homeowners on affordable housing needs.

The project started on Monday and is scheduled to finish on October 7. The work is being done on a new building for the Willford Family.