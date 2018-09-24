Event Aims To Help People Get Their Drivers Licenses’ Reinstated

9/24/18 – 11:00 A.M.

Hancock County officials want to make it easier for you to get your license back if you’ve had it suspended. The Findlay Municipal Court is holding an event Friday to help get people back on the road to having a valid license…

Audio:Mark Miller

Findlay Municipal Court Judge Mark Miller says they would rather help people with the process of reinstatement than getting cited for driving under suspension. Judge Alan Hackenberg agrees…

Audio:Alan Hackenberg

The court is meeting with people from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. They are waiving a $60 court fee during that time, but you might still have to pay for things like high-risk insurance and any other BMV fees.

Judge Miller and Judge Hackenberg both say they decided to move forward with this project after the success of safe surrender day.