9/24/18 – 6:46 A.M.

Gas prices in Findlay are higher as we start the new week. OhioGasPrices.com reports the average price for a gallon of regular is $2.78. That’s up six cents from last Monday, but down from last week’s high of $2.92 per gallon.

The statewide average is up a penny, currently standing at $2.79 per gallon.

Drivers in Ottawa report paying $2.79 per gallon today. That’s down five cents from last Monday.