Several Road Projects Continue In Findlay This Week

9/24/18 – 5:31 A.M.

You’ll see plenty of orange barrels around Findlay this week. The city has work scheduled on several roads. A curb replacement project will close West Sandusky Street from Main to Cory streets.

Resurfacing work continues on Summit Street between Lima Avenue and Stadium Drive, Ventura Drive from County Road 99 to Main Street, and Milton Avenue between Bernard and Hull avenues.

Crews are working on storm sewers on Midland and Allen avenues between Blanchard Street and the railroad tracks. There is also a storm sewer replacement project taking place on George Street between Crystal Avenue and the railroad tracks, as well as on North Blanchard Street between Crystal and Trenton avenues. You’ll also see storm sewer work on Garfield Avenue from Crystal to the railroad tracks.

The city is closing roads for waterline work on Concord Court from Parkside Place to Vincent Street and Woodworth Drive between Fostoria Avenue and Glen Meadow. Waterline installation is also taking place on West Sandusky Street from Dold Drive to Harrison Street.