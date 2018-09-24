Resurfacing Projects Continue In Hancock County

9/24/18 – 5:17 A.M.

Several road projects continue in Hancock County this week. ODOT says you’ll see continue to see lane reductions on State Route 568 between Bright Road in Findlay and Carey for resurfacing work. They expect that project to wrap up late this month.

Elsewhere U.S. 68 in Arlington remains closed between Liberty Street and the Buck Run bridge. State Route 330 over State Route 15 in Vanlue also remains closed for bridge deck replacement.

Crews continue to restrict State Route 330 to one lane between North Street in Vanlue and State Route 568 for a resurfacing project. While crews have finished some work in that area, ODOT says they’ve scheduled the bulk of the project for October.