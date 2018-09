9/24/18 – 5:09 A.M.

Fire damaged a duplex on North Main Street over the weekend. The Findlay Fire Department responded to a home at 508 North Main Street around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. No one was hurt, and the flames caused around $3,000 worth of damage.

The fire remains under investigation. According to neighbors no one currently lives in the apartment. The man living to the attached duplex managed to get out of his home safely.

MORE: The Courier