School Security Levy Meeting Scheduled For Tonight

9/24/18 – 5:03 A.M.

You can learn more about the Findlay City Schools security levy at a meeting tonight. School officials are holding a meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Findlay High School auditorium.

The district is asking voters to pass a five-year, 1.5-mill levy that would generate around $1.2 million per year. The school would use the money to hire police officers and clinical counselors for schools. The money would also pay for safety and security equipment and training.