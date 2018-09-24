K-9 Officers, Thermal Imaging Drone Help Find Man Wanted In Putnam County

9/24/18 – 4:51 A.M.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to find a man wanted on an outstanding warrant over the weekend. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says deputies went to 1382 Road Y north of Leipsic around 7 p.m. Saturday. They were looking for 25-year-old Alexander Pardo, who ran into a cornfield.

The Putnam and Hancock County sheriff’s offices along with the Findlay Police Department all used their K-9 officers to help search the field. Deputies also used a drone with a thermal imaging camera to catch Pardo.

Pardo had two outstanding warrants for felony drug charges.