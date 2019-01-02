Community Events for Wednesday, January 2

Upcoming auditions for Youtheatre productions: A Night of One-Acts (for grades 6-12) Tomorrow (performance date is 1/19) and “Honk, Jr” (for grades 1-5) on Monday & Tuesday, January 7-8 (with performances on 3/8-9). For audition and show information: www.mcpa.org/education/youtheatre

(419-423-2787)

Funday Sunday at the University of Findlay Mazza Museum on Sunday, 1:30-3:30pm. This month’s theme is “Off to Neverland” with storytime, activities, games, more. Free.

(419-434-4560)

“Tales for Tots” at the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum on Wednesday, January 9. Registration at 10:45, storytime at 11am with activities, sign language, music, more. Free, optional sack lunch to follow.

(419-434-4560)

STEM Saturday on January 12 & January 19, 11am at the Children’s Museum of Findlay. Learn about trains and steam engine power with NW Ohio Railroad Preservation. Free with museum admission, for info: www.CMFindlay.com

(567-250-9616)

“Tales for Tots” at the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum on Wednesday, January 23. Registration at 10:45, storytime at 11am with activities, sign language, music, more. Free, optional sack lunch to follow.

(419-434-4560)

Fire & Ice Gala to benefit Camp Fire Northwest Ohio on Saturday, January 26, 7am at the Hancock Hotel, downtown Findlay. For info and tickets: www.CampFireNWOhio.com

(No contact number)