Community Events for Wednesday, January 2
Upcoming auditions for Youtheatre productions: A Night of One-Acts (for grades 6-12) Tomorrow (performance date is 1/19) and “Honk, Jr” (for grades 1-5) on Monday & Tuesday, January 7-8 (with performances on 3/8-9). For audition and show information: www.mcpa.org/education/youtheatre
(419-423-2787)
Funday Sunday at the University of Findlay Mazza Museum on Sunday, 1:30-3:30pm. This month’s theme is “Off to Neverland” with storytime, activities, games, more. Free.
(419-434-4560)
“Tales for Tots” at the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum on Wednesday, January 9. Registration at 10:45, storytime at 11am with activities, sign language, music, more. Free, optional sack lunch to follow.
(419-434-4560)
STEM Saturday on January 12 & January 19, 11am at the Children’s Museum of Findlay. Learn about trains and steam engine power with NW Ohio Railroad Preservation. Free with museum admission, for info: www.CMFindlay.com
(567-250-9616)
“Tales for Tots” at the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum on Wednesday, January 23. Registration at 10:45, storytime at 11am with activities, sign language, music, more. Free, optional sack lunch to follow.
(419-434-4560)
Fire & Ice Gala to benefit Camp Fire Northwest Ohio on Saturday, January 26, 7am at the Hancock Hotel, downtown Findlay. For info and tickets: www.CampFireNWOhio.com
(No contact number)