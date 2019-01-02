Traffic Deaths Increased In Hancock County In 2018

1/2/19 – 4:50 A.M.

Hancock County saw 10 traffic-related deaths in 2018, an increase of six from the previous year. Statistics from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office show one crash involved alcohol. However, toxicology reports are still pending for two men killed in a crash on Blanchard Avenue in November.

Five of the fatal crashes involved drivers failing to control their cars. The sheriff’s office says going left of center was the main factor in two crashes. Two other crashes involved assured clear distance and failure to yield the right of way violations.

Sgt. Matthew Kinsinger says distracted driving remains a big concern.

