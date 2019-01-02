Findlay Police Arrest Illegal Immigrants Following Sunday Traffic Stop

1/2/19 – 5:02 A.M.

A weekend traffic stop led to the arrest of two illegal immigrants in Findlay. The Findlay Police Department says an officer pulled over a car on Londonderry Drive just before 5 a.m. Sunday. Misael Canseco and Oliver Mazariegos of Jennifer Lane were in the car. The police haven’t said which one of the men was the driver.

Police say the driver refused to show his hands. The officer held him at gunpoint, but at the same time, the passenger got out of the car. Police say the passenger reached for his waistband and the responding officer used a Taser on him.

Both men face a charge of obstructing official police business. The driver had a blood alcohol level of 0.218. That’s more than double the legal limit.

The Findlay Police Department has contacted Immigration and Customs Enforcement.