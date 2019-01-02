Findlay Green Waste Site Open To Take Christmas Trees

1/2/19 – 5:08 A.M.

Findlay’s green waste site is open to collect Christmas trees and other yard waste starting today. The hours of operation are from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. today through Friday and January 7th through the 11th. The site will close until early April after January 11th.

You should take off all your Christmas decorations before dropping off your tree.

The green waste site is at 350 West High Street. It is free of charge for Findlay residents. Contractors are not allowed to use the site for commercial use.