Putnam County Could Raise License Plate Fees

1/2/19 – 5:21 A.M.

Putnam County residents could pay more for their license plates in the future. WLIO-TV reports County Engineer Mike Lenhart has proposed raising the license plate tax by five dollars to pay for bridge and road repair in the county. Lenhart tells the TV station that the cost for repairs continues to go up. He adds that reducing staff and bringing in grant money isn’t helping them keep pace with the needs of the county.

The county commissioners would have to vote on any increase.

Lenhart proposed two options. One would see the extra five dollars per license plate split between towns, townships, and the county. The other would see the county keep the additional five dollars.

MORE: WLIO-TV