$1 Per Parcel Blanchard River Maintenance Assessment Approved

9/5/18 – 5:19 A.M.

Property owners in the Blanchard River Watershed in Hancock County will pay a maintenance assessment. The Hancock County Commissioners approved a $1 per-parcel assessment during their Tuesday meeting. They’ll collect the fee on 2019 real estate tax bills.

They expect the assessment to generate around $55,000 per year to pay for river maintenance. The money will pay for things like the removal of logjams, downed trees, and other debris.

Other counties in the Blanchard River Watershed have approved similar measures.

MORE: The Courier