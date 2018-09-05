Illinois Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Trafficking Charges In Hancock County

9/5/18 – 5:28 A.M.

An Illinois man is facing prison time for trafficking drugs in Hancock County. 40-year-old Ramone Henry appeared in the Hancock County Common Pleas Court Tuesday. He pleaded guilty to counts of possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, and trafficking in cocaine.

Hancock County Assistant Prosecutor Steve Powell says he’ll recommend a five-year sentence.

Members of the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force and Findlay Police Department arrested Henry following a November 2016 raid at a home at 1212 South Blanchard Street.

MORE: The Courier