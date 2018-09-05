Mount Blanchard Man Injured In Findlay Crash

9/5/18 – 6:47 A.M.

A two-car crash injured a Mount Blanchard man in Findlay Tuesday night. The Findlay Police Department reports the crash happened in the 900 block of Vincent Street around 8:45 p.m.

66-year-old James Steen of Findlay was driving south on Vincent when he tried to turn into a driveway and hit a northbound pickup truck driven by 26-year-old Kalieb Osborn.

Hanco EMS took Osborn to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment. Officers cited Steen for failure to yield.