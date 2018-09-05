Three-Car Crash Injures One In Findlay

9/5/18 – 7:00 A.M.

A three-car crash sent one person to the hospital in Findlay Tuesday. The Findlay Police Department says the collision happened just before 4 p.m.at the intersection of West Trenton Avenue and Northridge Road.

23-year-old Sarah Ramsey of Findlay had stopped for a red light when her foot slipped off the brake. Her car then rolled into an SUV driven by 36-year-old Paul Delgado of Leipsic. The impact caused Delgado’s SUV to hit a pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Michael Stevenson of McComb.

Hanco EMS took Delgado to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Officers cited Ramsey for improper starting.