Loan Approved For Spec Building In Fostoria

9/5/18 – 7:16 A.M.

Plans are moving forward for a spec building in Fostoria. The Review-Times reports city council voted to approve a $750,000 loan from the Revolving Loan Fund. The loan will help Ohio Logistics pay for the construction of a 200,000 square-foot building at the corner of State Route 12 and Weaver Road.

Mayor Eric Keckler stressed that the money doesn’t come from local finances. The state gives the money to the city to help foster economic development.

MORE: Review-Times