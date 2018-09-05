Officials Seize 114 Pot Plants In Wyandot County

9/5/18 – 7:24 A.M.

Law enforcement recently seized 114 marijuana plants from several locations around Wyandot County. The sheriff’s office says several agencies collaborated on the effort. Two people are facing felony charges while three others are facing misdemeanor charges. Officials haven’t publicly identified the suspects pending the official filing of charges.

BCI used a State Highway Patrol helicopter to fly over fields in Wyandot County and find the plants. Officials found the plants in cornfields and close to homes.