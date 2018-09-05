Carey Temporarily Tables Meter Reading Ordinance

9/5/18 – 7:32 A.M.

Carey’s council tabled an emergency ordinance to pay for the installation of automated meter reading systems for water and electrical service. However, council tabled the measure only because they didn’t have enough members in attendance to pass the ordinance on an emergency. Four council members were absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

Carey plans to play more than $879,000 for the project. They’ve scheduled a special meeting for Monday night to approve the ordinance.

MORE: The Courier