North Baltimore Gets Large Grant For Improvement Projects

9/5/18 – 7:40 A.M.

A grant will help pay for street and park improvements in North Baltimore. Village Administrator Allyson Murray announced the village is getting a $452,000 Neighborhood Revitalization Grant during Tuesday’s council meeting.

North Baltimore will use the money to repair part of Walnut Street and all of Parkview. They’ll also upgrade the former Whistle Stop parking lot.

The money will also help make improvements to a shelterhouse at the park. The village also plans to add parking in the park as well.

