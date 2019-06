6/4/19 – 5:25 A.M.

A Carey man is facing an attempted murder charge following a weekend arrest. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home at 1869 Portage Township Road 136 around 2:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a man with a knife trying to break into the house.

Deputies took 37-year-old Chad Howard into custody.

The investigation continues. Authorities expect to file more charges in the coming days.