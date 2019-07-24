Local News 

140 Doses Of Heroin Seized After Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office Executes Search Warrant

WFIN

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office seized 140 doses of black tar heroin Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant around 2:30 p.m. at 9768 Township Highway 111 near Upper Sandusky. This followed a 4-week investigation by the sheriff’s office and the METRICH Enforcement Unit.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Luis Diaz-Castillo of Upper Sandusky for trafficking in heroin. 46-year-old Richard Baum Jr. of Kenton was arrested for possession of heroin. 50-year-old Timothy Cole, also of Kenton, was arrested for a probation violation.