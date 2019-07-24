140 Doses Of Heroin Seized After Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office Executes Search Warrant

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office seized 140 doses of black tar heroin Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant around 2:30 p.m. at 9768 Township Highway 111 near Upper Sandusky. This followed a 4-week investigation by the sheriff’s office and the METRICH Enforcement Unit.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Luis Diaz-Castillo of Upper Sandusky for trafficking in heroin. 46-year-old Richard Baum Jr. of Kenton was arrested for possession of heroin. 50-year-old Timothy Cole, also of Kenton, was arrested for a probation violation.