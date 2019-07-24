Legacy Farmers Cooperative Announces New Warehouse Plans In McComb
Legacy Farmers Cooperative will start construction of a warehouse on the west edge of McComb in a few weeks. The Courier reports the warehouse will be a 12,000-square-foot storage facility and will cost about $475,000.
Legacy Farmers Cooperative CEO Mark Sunderman told the paper that it will be the only storage center for Legacy’s bulk seed business.
Sunderman added that the project will increase efficiency by centralizing its storage.