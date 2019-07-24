Tread Wisely Program Offers Advice On Checking Tire Pressure In The Summer Heat

Cooper Tire’s Tread Wisely Program shared some tips on tire pressure in the summer heat. Manager of consumer relations Bill Geaman explained that the summer heat has a major effect on tire pressure.

Geaman recommends making sure your tires are adequately inflated before you take any trips. He said that you’ll want to make sure your tires are cool before you check them. Driving can heat up the tires and impact getting an accurate reading. The best time to check is in the morning before you drive to work.

