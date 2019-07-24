Hancock County Sheriff Joins Task Force Lobbying For Detainee Healthcare

Hancock County Sheriff Michael Heldman has joined a national task force looking to change Medicaid coverage in jails. He explained that current policies kick people off Medicaid before they are found guilty.

Heldman added that most of the treatment procedures such as drug treatments will start as soon as someone is held in jail. This costs taxpayers money for Medicaid doubled with the cost to the jails for the treatment for the suspect, which adds up.

Heldman said that this is a problem affecting jails across the nation, not just in Hancock County.