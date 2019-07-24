ODOT Announces New System To Detect, Deter Wrong-Way Drivers

(ONN) – Transportation officials in Ohio have announced that a first-of-its-kind system to detect and deter wrong-way drivers will be installed along a stretch of Interstate 71 in southwest Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the system will include 92 electronic signs and 82 detection devices at 23 locations in Hamilton County, starting near downtown Cincinnati.

ODOT officials say when the system is activated, led lights around the edge of several “wrong way” and “do not enter” signs will begin to flash.

According to state officials, while wrong-way crashes made up less than 1 percent of all crashes in Ohio last year, they are 40 times more likely to be fatal.