Findlay Firefighters Battle Blaze At Sausser Steel Complex

(WFIN) – The Findlay Fire Department battled a blaze early Wednesday morning.

The fire, at the Sausser Steel complex on Laquineo Street, started at around 4 o’clock.

Firefighters had to close the street as the fought the fire.

They quickly brought the fire under control and were able to reopen the street.

No one was injured in the fire, which is under investigation.

The fire department said Wednesday morning that one fire crew was remaining on scene to take care of any hot spots.

Fire officials say the building’s sprinkler system kept the fire from spreading further before they arrived.